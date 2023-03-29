Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss is leaving the franchise after 21 years.

Fleiss made the announcement on Tuesday, March 28, while congratulating Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar on their engagement.

He wrote;

“First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity. I wish them a long and happy life together.

“I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years. They’ve found the perfect creative team for me to entrust ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and keep this lightening in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue.”

Variety reported that 58-year-old Fleiss will be replaced by new showrunners Jason Ehrlich, Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, who all have lengthy ties to the reality show.

The “Bachelor” launched in March 2002 and has since spawned multiple spinoffs, including “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Show execs have already started production on Season 20 of “The Bachelorette,” which stars Charity Lawson and premieres in June.

Aside from “The Bachelor,” Fleiss has been involved in several horror films, including “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” “Hostel” and “Shark Night,” in addition to reality shows “Who Wants To Marry A Multi-Millionaire” and “High School Reunion.”