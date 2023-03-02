Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is highly charged ahead of the mass action.

The vocal MP took to his Twitter account and shared a video in the gym training hard.

He displayed his Taekwondo skills and said he is keeping fit as he prepares to take to the streets for mass action.

“7 days to mass action. Training on,” he wrote.

Raila Odinga on Wednesday last week announced that he will lead mass protests in 14 days if the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition’s demands for changes in the formula for choosing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) members and lowering the cost of living are not honoured by the government.

“We’ve talked about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, fuel, sugar and milk among others for far too long. We have complained about rising taxes and talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees,” Raila said.

“Withdrawal of subsidies to food and education in the middle of drought and famine was reckless and heartless. Consequently, the subsidies must be restored, and the cost of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” he added.

Babu Owino is among the key politicians expected to take to the streets with Raila.

Watch the video that he posted.

