Sunday, March 26, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino has said the government has withdrawn his security.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Saturday, the youthful MP said his security detail was withdrawn on Monday evening after he participated in the mass protest organized by opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker said his bodyguards were ordered to report to headquarters on Tuesday, leaving him exposed.

However, Babu maintained that he will continue to demonstrate on Monday and Thursday to ensure the government reduces the high cost of living.

The mass protests are being led by Raila Odinga who has vowed to continue with the demos until Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, lower the cost of living.

The former Premier has also insisted that he would lead demos until the government agrees to open the IEBC servers and see who won the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

