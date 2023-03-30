Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters in Siaya County have burned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices while demonstrating against the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

During protests in Siaya, rowdy protesters turned their anger and frustration on the ruling party’s offices in the county.

In actions similar to the looting experienced when a rowdy group invaded UDA offices in Kisumu, the youths scared away those in the compound before setting it on fire for the better part of today and engaged the anti-riot police officers in a running battle through the town.

The recent actions dent the ruling party’s efforts to set up a national outlook in its latest membership drive.

