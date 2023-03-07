Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Avril Lavigne and Tyga have confirmed their romance as they were spotted kissing in front of cameras in the city of love, Paris.

Avril and Tyga sparked dating rumors earlier this year, and have been hanging out a lot both in Los Angeles and Paris, the same city where her ex, Mod Son, proposed.

The Canadian and American singers kissed on Monday, March 6, at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during the Paris Fashion Week.

They certainly looked like a couple at the party, holding hands as they walked into the swanky bash.

Avril called off the engagement to Mod in February, about a year after he popped the question. It was alleged that the former couple had been on and off for several months before she pulled the plug.