Saturday, March 4, 2023 – This guy has advised people to avoid polygamy.

He gave the advice via Twitter on Thursday March 2, when he recalled how his grandmother’s corpse was stolen from the mortuary due to disagreement between her children from different husbands.

According to him, his grandma married three husbands during her lifetime.

“Omo, avoid Polygamy if you can o. My grandma married 3 husbands. Remembering that her corpse was stolen from the mortuary because of a disagreement between children cracks me up every time.” he tweeted.