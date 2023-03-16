Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – One of the robbers who raided Unaitas bank in Murang’a on Sunday March 12th was shot nine times.

Murang’a District Hospital pathologist, Kamotho Watenga, conducted the postmortem and said the suspect was shot 3 times in the head and 6 times at the back.

The suspect also had bruises on the legs, wrists and back, an indication that he could have been hit with a blunt object.

Kamotho said the body will have to be taken for an X-ray scan to establish if the bullets are stuck in the body.

He said there is a possibility that the bullets used are the ones that fragment once inside the body for maximum impact.

He further said the suspect could have been shot at close range but added that the ballistic experts will analyse it.

The body will only be released to the family after a full pathology report is done as required by the law.

Stephen Mugacho, an officer from the Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU), said they are closely following the matter to the conclusion.

He said the report from the pathologist will inform them of the next course of action.

“We want the investigations done thoroughly and those found culpable for the death of the two to face the law,” Mugacho stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST