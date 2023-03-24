Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Our African brothers’ Nigeria, might not be able to get Arsenal on loan striker, Folarin Balogun, as US caretaker coach, Anthony Hudson, has confirmed that American officials have met with the player amid speculation he could pledge his international future to the United States.

Balogun’s international future has been a topic of discussion recently after England manager, Gareth Southgate snubbed him during a call up to the national team despite the on-loan Reims being the second highest goal scorer in Ligue one with Reims.

Balogun born in New York moved to England as a two-year-old, but his parents are from Nigeria.

He could represent the United States, England and Nigeria, the country of his parents birth.

Balogun has 17 goals in the Ligue 1 this season while on loan at Reims and he is eligible to play for England, the U.S.A and Nigeria.

The striker was recently called up to play for England’s Under-21s but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The speculation intensified this week when it emerged Balogun had been spotted in Florida where the US have been preparing for Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League game in Grenada.

Hudson told journalists on a video-call Thursday, March 23 that Balogun had met US team officials this week.

“As I’ve said before, we’ve had dialogue,” Hudson said. “We’ve spoken. He’s out here having a bit of a break and then some training, and we’ve had some discussions.

“I think it’s been good because it’s been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are and what we do and that’s it. I hope we get the chance to speak with him again.

“It’s been good and I know a few of the guys have spoken to him as well.”