Friday March 31, 2023 – Bukayo Saka has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for March.

Arsenal won all four of their league games in March, with an in-form Saka scoring three goals for Mikel Arteta’s side and claiming two assists.

Saka hit three goals and added two assists in four appearances during the month as Arsenal posted wins over Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (33) and Tottenham’s Harry Kane (23) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Saka this season (22).

The 21-year-old, considered a candidate to be named player of the season is the only player to reach double figures for both goals (12) and assists (10) in the competition this term.

Saka saw off competition from Alexander Isak, Alexis Mac Allister, Tyrone Mings, Mohamed Salah, and Arsenal team-mate Leandro Trossard to win the Premier League award.

He becomes the second Arsenal star to land the monthly prize this campaign, after Martin Odegaard was named the best player across November and December either side of the World Cup break.