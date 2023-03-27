Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte’, has left the club, bringing an end to his reign as manager three months before the end of his contract.

Cristian Stellini will take over as acting head coach with Ryan Mason his assistant.

Conte leaves the club after his furious outburst in which he criticised the “spirit” and professionalism of his players, accusing them of being “selfish”, after last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton. The Italian also appeared to aim veiled criticism at the club, saying failure to win was “Tottenham’s story”.

He returned to Italy the day after the match and showed no inclination to return to work, with his assistants Stellini and Mason taking training over the first half of the international break.

A statement read: “We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”