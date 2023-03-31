Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Anthony Joshua will earn a fraction of what he made against Oleksandr Usyk when he takes on Jermaine Franklin this weekend.

The 33-year-old will be hoping to save his career following devastating defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, who now holds Joshua’s former WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts, as he takes on Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua used to sell out Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there are still tickets available for the O2 Arena clash just two days out from the April 1 event, according to Mail Online.

Joshua will earn significantly less than in his rematch against Usyk, where he walked away with £32.5million despite his defeat. Joshua earned around £15m for their first encounter, while in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 he pocketed a massive £66m.

Against Franklin, Joshua will have to settle for around £10m, with no belts on the line, and against a fighter involved in only one notable bout, a points defeat to Dillian Whyte in November last year.

His American opponent will reportedly earn around £800,000. That could rise to over £1m should he claim an upset victory, however.