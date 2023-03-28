Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Anthony Joshua will reportedly face Tyson Fury in the Battle of Britain mega-fight this summer if he beats Jermaine Franklin on Saturday April 1.

According to reports, the world title heavyweight Battle of Britain will likely happen because of the collapse of Fury’s April 29 fight with Oleksandr Usyk to find the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost 20 years.

Joshua will be under pressure to avoid a disastrous loss to American slugger Jermaine Franklin at the O2 this weekend.

Now he has been told by his promoter, Eddie Hearn that the Fury fight is not only back on the table if he wins but that the deal is already done in principal.

Hearn says: ‘I truly believe that as long as AJ beats Franklin we will see him against Fury in the summer.

‘Both sides had a deal finalised for a December fight. That fight fell through but the contract is still with both sides.

‘Disputes over purse splits wrecked Fury-Usyk but we have an agreement in place of 60-40 in Tyson’s favour. He was going to get 70-30 against Usyk but everyone accepts that AJ is a bigger draw for the UK fans than Oleksandr.

‘I have had talks this week with George Warren (Fury promoter Frank Warren’s son and consigliere) and fundamentally the original contract is still in place.

‘And we all know that the timing is perfect now, as it happens because of the circumstances with Usyk. And that this is the very last chance for this huge fight to happen.

‘I expect to be exchanging pilot contracts with Queensberry soon. Maybe as early as next week. AJ knows there’s a big opportunity. At last. So much at stake now. But he also has his total focus on Franklin.

‘Who, by the way, is in absolutely ripped condition. Much better than for his fight with Dillian Whyte.

‘Now I’m even more nervous about Saturday night.’

Fury vowed he would never again entertain a Joshua fight after the December cancellation. But with Usyk’s withdrawal the Gypsy King has the chance to resurrect one of the biggest Domestic fights of all time.