Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Anthony Joshua has admitted he will retire from boxing on Saturday April 1, if he loses to Jermain Franklin in his comeback fight at the O2 Arena.

The former two-time world champion will face the American heavyweight after suffering successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is looking to record his first professional win since December 2020 when he beat Kubrat Pulev via TKO.

Now, there is a lot of pressure on AJ heading into the fight with many calling for him to hang up his gloves if he is beaten by Franklin.

When asked about the narrative surrounding his career and whether he will retire from boxing if he loses, AJ said: ‘I will. I will retire if I lose.

‘I’m not here to battle people. If people want me to retire I will retire. I’m not going to fight if people don’t want me too. It’s not even about the money. It’s about the competitor in you. That’s what’s important.’

AJ went on to discuss the pressure he is under. He said: ‘It comes with the business and it comes with the territory, I know that.’

Joshua went on to say: ‘I know when I am retired, I am gonna be chilling. I’m gonna be thinking f**k everyone. I am done.

‘You lot put so much pressure on me so when I am done, the chains are going to be gone. I am going to be laughing and loving life.’