Friday, March 10, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed Captain William Kipkemboi Ruto as the new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director.

In a gazette notice on Friday, March 10, CS Murkomen appointed Kipkemboi to head KPA for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) of the Kenya Ports Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints— Capt. William K. Ruto to be the Managing Director of the Kenya Ports Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th March 2023,” read the gazette notice.

This comes even as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has raised concerns about the endemic tribalism in President William Ruto’s government, saying it was only employing Kalenjins and Kikuyus at the expense of other tribes.

Capt. William Ruto holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Strategic Management option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He is also an associate fellow of the Nautical Institute (AF-NI) and a member of the International Harbour Master’s Association (UK), and has attained the highest qualification as a Ship Captain (Class 1 Master Mariner) from South Tyneside Marine College, UK.

The KPA Managing Director position had been vacant for the last three years following the resignation of then MD Daniel Manduku after he was arrested over alleged graft.

Previous attempts by the KPA board to fill the position in 2022 collapsed after former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani rejected shortlisted names.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.