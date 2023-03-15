Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Angry protestors surrounded Westminster Abbey while shouting anti-monarchy slogans as members of the Royal Family’ arrived for Commonwealth Day on March 13.

Photos shared online show a group holding up yellow placards saying “Not My King” in front of the 11th-century church while waiting for King Charles to arrive with other members of the royal family for a Commonwealth Day service, which is his very first as monarch.

Anti-monarchy organisation Republic said yesterday, March 13, that they were organising a protest at the site in time for the King’s arrival.

In a statement, they also outlined their ongoing intention to disrupt the coronation celebrations, which they labelled a “pointless parade”.

Speaking for Republic, Graham Smith said: “We are continuing a series of protests against the monarchy in the lead up to the coronation. Charles’s pointless parade will cost £50-100m and yet it is entirely unnecessary.”

“In light of recent arrests, we’re determined to get the message across that it’s ok to protest against the royals.”

The organised protest saw a number of yellow placards held aloft together to spell “not my King”. One of the protestors, a white woman, was also seen holding a placard which read “racist Royal Family”.

Video footage then showed the protestors shouting and blowing whistles as the King and Queen Consort stepped out of the royal car across the road.

It comes after a similar demonstration by Republic in Colchester last week as part of their action in the run-up to the coronation.

Unruly scenes saw one man with a megaphone ask the King to “come and talk to your critics” as he and the Queen Consort exited their car upon a visit to the newly-appointed city.

Another high-profile Republic protest also took place in Milton Keynes back in February, with the monarch heckled as he entered the Church of Christ the Cornerstone for a civic reception.

Watch a video from the scene below.