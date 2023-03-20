Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – Two Nigerian men based abroad have torn their passports while complaining about the poor manner in which the 2023 general elections were conducted.

In a video shared online, the men expressed their anger over the process and outcome of the elections.

One of the men showed off his passport booklet as he voiced how he was disappointed with how the election had panned out.

He noted that he won’t be associated with anything concerning Nigeria as he has renounced his citizenship.

The other man also spoke on how he voted for Peter Obi not because of tribe but because of his capabilities and characteristics yet his vote like millions of Nigerians didn’t count.

Both men then proceeded to shred their passport.

Watch the video below