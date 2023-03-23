Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – A man has broken up with his girlfriend after she got a lap dance from Chris Brown during his Under The Influence Tour.

While touring across Europe, Chris Brown, 33, performed the erotic dance on a woman while singing Take You Down.

In the clip which has been shared on TikTok, the woman looked delighted and ran her hands down Chris’ body, while fanning herself with her hand.

But the concert-goer’s boyfriend was left fuming as he watched the incident unfold on stage.

Her partner Dash took offence to the act, writing alongside his post: “POV: Buying my girlfriend front row tickets to see Chris Brown.”

He added: “I want my £500 and my girlfriend back.”

One follower commented, “BREAK UP WITH HER RN SHE KNOWS BETTER.”

The boyfriend then took to TikTok once again to give a relationship update.

Dash wrote: “Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn’t think what she did was wrong.”

Chris recently sparked fury after he grabbed former Love Island star Natalia Zoppa by the throat in a lap dance during his Manchester live show.

Watch the video that angered the boyfriend below.