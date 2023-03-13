Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Angela Bassett’s crestfallen reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis beating her to the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars has gone viral.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, 64, looked visibly disappointed and failed to applaud as Curtis, 64, screamed at winning the first Oscar of her decades-long career for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bassett, who was hoping to win Marvel Studio’s first ever acting Oscar after taking home the Golden Globe, was somber as Curtis took to the stage, while fellow nominees Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and Stephanie Hsu applauded.

Angela’s reaction trended on Twitter, with fans accusing her of being a “sore loser”.

One person tweeted: “All you saying Angela Bassett should’ve won over Jamie lee… her reaction was poor sportsmanship.”

Others came out in defense of Bassett and questioned whether Curtis was a worthy winner, saying: “Everybody talking about Angela Bassett reaction saying she’s a sore loser…how about y’all put in hard work and oscar worthy performances for 30+ years just to barely get any recognition and when you do get recognized you get snubbed, her reaction was REAL and RAW.”

Another fan wrote: “Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Jamie Lee Curtis but her role in EEAAO was not even the best supporting actress performance in that movie. Angela Bassett stayed seated when she was announced as she should’ve. A queen never stands for an institution that refuses to honor her.”

Watch the video below.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023