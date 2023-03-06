Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Embattled influencer, Andrew Tate has denied that he has cancer after confirming last week that he has a ‘dark spot on his lung’.

In the latest update, Tate said the scar on his lung ‘is from an old battle’ after the medical details were released last week.

The former kickboxer is currently being held in Romania alongside his brother Tristan on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, which they deny.

‘I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete,’ the update said.

‘There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out,’ the post added in a style that has become typical of Tate’s social media messages since his detention.

Last week, Tate’s team told MailOnline that he had attended a medical consultation with doctors in Dubai about his ‘serious’ health condition that must ‘not be taken lightly’ before he was arrested in December.

Since his arrest, Tate has been receiving medical treatment in Romania for the medical condition and the influencer remains ‘strong’ and ‘in good shape’ – his representative said last Friday.

Tate’s doctors, in both Romania and Dubai, reportedly wrote in medical documents that the influencer has a lesion of his upper right lung – a condition that has been described as a ‘serious health condition’. His doctor said the lesion could be a sign of a carinoid tumour – a rare type of slow-growing cancer.

Tate initially confirmed the major health fears, with his spokesman telling MailOnline: ‘Tate has a dark spot on his lung, most likely a tumour.’

As a result, his doctors have requested that Tate, who has been held at a Romanian prison since late December on sex trafficking charges, be released from prison so he can receive treatment in Dubai.

But on Monday morning, Tate’s Twitter account rubbished the report around his health.

Romanian officials have said Tate will receive any medical treatment in Romania.

Last week, the Tate brothers lost their latest bid to be released from jail, with a Romanian court upholding a third extension for their detention.

The divisive influencer will now be detained for another 30 days – until at least March 29, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT – as the investigation continues.