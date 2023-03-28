Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – A police officer deployed to tame Azimio protesters in the Bangladesh area in Mombasa County on Monday reported to duty while drunk.

He staggered as he desperately tried to pursue the protesters who flooded the streets to protest over the high cost of living.

Some of the protesters could be seen making fun of him while others even offered him water.

A social media user shared the video on Twitter and noted that the country is headed in the wrong direction if police can report to work while drunk.

”We lost it as a nation a long time ago. We are on a free flow. Dude bro went to tame protesters while completely drunk and armed” he tweeted.

