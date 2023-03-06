Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 March 2023 – Amira has divulged more details of her toxic marriage with Jimal during a question and answer session on Instagram and exposed how he subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

She recounted how he beat her up in 2021 during his sister’s wedding in the presence of his parents and other family members.

Instead of the family members coming to her rescue, they went ahead and gas-lighted Jimal.

At the time, she was 9 months pregnant.

Unfortunately, she had a miscarriage.

She decided to leave the abusive marriage after the incident.

