Friday, March 10, 2023 – The social media drama between Amira and her ex-husband Jamal has escalated after Jamal washed her dirty linen in public during an explosive interview with Eve Mungai.

Jamal alleged that Amira had undergone weight loss surgery in Turkey, something that her followers did not know about.

In a rebuttal, Amira called it a “double standard” and also exposed Jamal of having undergone a hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

She shared a before and after surgery photo of Jamal and captioned it: “Anga Amira went to Turkey for surgery… She was disabled.. Ehe, what of your hairline? Why did you get a hair transplant done? To boost your self-esteem? Again with the double standards…”

Hair transplant procedures in Turkey are highly cost-effective. The procedure in Turkey is between $1,500(sh 193,080.00) and $7,000 (sh901,040.00), including all expenses for accommodation and transportation.

A hair transplant is a procedure that moves hair from one part of the head to another; the idea is to take hairs from an area with good hair growth and transplant them to an area with thinner hair or is balding.

