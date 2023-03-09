Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Alex Murdaugh, the American lawyer who is serving two life sentences after being convicted of murdering his wife and 22-year-old son, is now being held in the most secure area of a South Carolina prison following reports of other inmates wanting to take him down due to his notoriety.

After it was uncovered that his infamy could put him at risk, South Carolina’s Department of Corrections has placed Murdaugh in a single cell at the Kirkland Correctional Institution, Columbia, where he is being held.

Murdaugh’s single cell is made of concrete with a steel bed, toilet and sink. It’s a stark contrast to the privileged lifestyle the disgraced powerhouse attorney once led.

He is now under constant surveillance and he’s not allowed to even eat with other inmates. His meals are brought directly to his cell, where he eats alone.

Murdaugh will only be at Kirkland for 45 days as there’s an evaluation period before he’s assigned to a specific custody level, and new prison. At that point, he will get his meals in the cafeteria with his fellow inmates, unless a specific threat is made against him.

TMZ reported that the lawyer is being escorted by at least one corrections officer whenever he leaves his cell and that’s when he gets closest to other inmates, albeit for an extremely limited window.

At the moment, he can buy a TV for his cell and pay for phone calls to family and friends.

He has also not been attacked or even threatened, but Kirkland officials aren’t taking any chances of him getting harmed on their watch.