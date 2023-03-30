Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Controversial Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and his wife Edday Nderitu shared a cute memory online by reminiscing about their past together.

In her Facebook post, Edday shared a memory etched in her mind from her nursery school days that attracted her husband’s response.

The couple proved that they have ironed out their differences by sharing the light moment on Facebook.

One of Edday’s female fans celebrated their reunion.

She said that Edday will remain to be the goat wife.

However, Karen Nyamu trolled Edday and alleged that she has finally agreed to be in a polygamous marriage.

Check out Karen Nyamu’s comment.

