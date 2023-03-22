Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes’ ex fiancé Paul Michael has revealed she was off her medication after she was found roaming the streets naked.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” the actress’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, told Page Six. “She’s wild.”

They were spotted out together as recently as December 2022 but Michael adds that he and Bynes are “friends now.”

An eyewitness said on Monday that the former child star who has bipolar disorder and has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past — was roaming the streets of Downtown Los Angeles naked when she flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychiatric episode.

Bynes, 36, then called 911 and was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health expert determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 hold, according to the outlet.

5150 represents the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis and causing danger to themselves or others to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.

Nearly one year ago to the day, the “Amanda Show” star’s eight-year conservatorship under her mother, Lynn, was terminated after the judge overseeing the case decided that the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”

At the time, Bynes who made name as a Nickelodeon star in the 90s and early 2000s was apparently “doing very well” and “looking forward” to moving in with Michael, who proposed in February 2020.

However, the former couple ended their engagement in July 2022 shortly after Bynes publicly accused Michael of not “taking his medications,” relapsing with “crack cocaine” and watching “mom-and-son porn.”

The “She’s the Man” star claimed she ultimately “kicked him out of [her] house,” though she later clarified that she had actually caught Michael looking at “MILF” porn.

“She tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place,” Michael now tells us. “I moved home and established boundaries.”

He insists she “lied” about her previous drug use and pornography accusations against him, claiming she “embarrassed” him in order “to keep the attention off her.”

“She acted to shame me away,” Michael says, going on to allege that Bynes “lied and cheated and had too many flings the entire time” they were together.