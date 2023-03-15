Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – A video has surfaced on social media showing a grown-up man crawling like a toddler in Rongai at night after over-indulging in alcohol.

He was almost run over by vehicles as he struggled to walk home

The middle-aged man is clearly among the growing number of alcoholics in the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been calling for regulation of bars in the country to end the alcohol menace in the country.

Gachagua called on county Governments to regulate the issuance of licenses for bars and pubs, saying the abuse of liquor has reached worrying levels and threatens to clear a generation of the youth, particularly in Central Kenya.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST