Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Celebrated Citizen TV reporter, Sam Ogina, has resigned from Royal Media Services (RMS) after he was appointed to a senior position in President William Ruto’s government.

Ogina was appointed as head of communications at the office of Leader of Majority in the National Assembly.

The Leader of the Majority in Parliament is Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah.

Sam Ogina studied at Daystar University, a Christian liberal arts university. He worked with KTN before joining RMS.

Ogina followed the footsteps of Francis Gachuri who was appointed as Communication head at the Interior Ministry.

During his farewell speech, Gachuri reflected on his journey at RMS thanking his colleagues, bosses, and viewers for the support they have given him.

The exit of Gachuri and Ogina is a big blow to the SK Macharia-owned firm since they were regarded as the ‘golden boys’ of modern political journalism.

