Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – The African Union Commission has called for dialogue between Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to end the ongoing stalemate in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, AU chairman Moussa Faki pledged his support to the government as they work towards national unity, peace, and stability.

“AU expresses deep concern at violence following public protests in Kenya since March 21, 2023, which resulted in the loss of life, damage to property, and the interruption of certain economic activities in Nairobi,” Faki said.

“I urge all stakeholders to exercise calm and engage in dialogue to address any differences that may exist in the supreme interest of national unity and reconciliation,” Faki added.

Faki, however, said he recognizes that Ruto was elected as president in a free and fair manner during the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election, and validated by Kenya’s Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST