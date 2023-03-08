Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Singer Simi has lashed out at African leaders over the disrespect their countrymen get outside the continent.

In tweets she shared, Simi noted that Black Africans have to fight for space, respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birth right is hard on their lives.

The singer also averred that while this should make African leaders wake up, they’ve always shown they only love their bellies and only their children. She tweeted;

Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birth right is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.

Who really wants to go a land of strangers, away from everyone and thing they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it’s good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.

But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?