Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Sheffield United’s proposed new owner Dozy Mmobuosi has reportedly held ‘constructive talks’ in his takeover bid of the club.

A report in The Star also confirmed that Mmobuosi will attend the away match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday, March 7.

Mmobuosi reportedly agreed a £90million takeover last month with Prince Abdullah, the club’s Saudi owner, who is looking to sell the club after a decade involved.

He became co-owner in 2013 and took sole ownership six years later after winning a High Court battle with former co-owner Kevin McCabe.

The EFL warned last month it would not approve the takeover unless further details were provided by Mmobuosi, stating it had ‘previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the club.’

Mmobuosi is now reported to have provided further details over the business model, should his takeover be approved.

He has been claimed to provided evidence to the EFL over County Court Judgements relating to rent owed on several properties in Hertfordshire, which have reportedly been settled.

Mmobuosi is required to pass the EFL’s owners and directors’ test if he is to complete the takeover.

Mmobuosi recently said he was ‘very certain it’s going to be done’.

The businessman is the founder and group chief executive officer of IT service management company Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile.