Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance will end banditry for good.

During his visit to ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ North Rift on Wednesday, Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to end banditry, and restore peace and normalcy in the six counties declared as dangerous and disturbed.

“We are sending a strong message to the bandits that we’re in this theatre to stay. We are not leaving until we are convinced that the security has improved and the bandits are degraded so that socio-economic development can take place,” Duale said.

During the function, Rift Valley regional police commander Tom Odera reported that the security teams have realized critical milestones by recovering several heads of livestock, and illegal firearms and reopening schools and roads that were controlled by the bandits.

He said the multi-agency approach has enhanced their interoperability, skills sharing, and synergy that has made it possible to coordinate the operation across the six counties covering Operation Maliza Uhalifu including Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Turkana, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST