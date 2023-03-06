Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Actress, Seyi Johnson, has shared a heartwarming video of herself and her husband, actor Adeniyi Johnson, celebrating the birth of their twin babies.

Seyi and Adeniyi recently welcomed their babies after seven years of marriage.

In what appears to be the naming ceremony of their babies, Seyi could be seen shedding tears of joy.

