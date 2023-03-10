Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Hollywood actress and former girlfriend of Kanye West, Julia Fox has reacted to the news of her father and her brother being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

On Wednesday, March 8, her brother and father were arrested by the police in New York city . During the raid police found cocaine, heroine and multiple banned substances in their apartment.

The model was out of town during the raid and is not believed to have known about her family’s alleged crimes.

According to Page Six reports, friends of Fox say she has been completely shocked by the arrest, and that neither Christopher nor their father, Thomas, has a prior criminal history.

A source reportedly told PageSix that Fox, 33, thinks her brother Chris is “brilliant,” but added, “while Julia has found a creative path after a difficult childhood, he’s struggled to believe in himself enough to put his mind to use.”

Fox has previously spoken about growing up in the city with her single dad and brother, who she has also said she didn’t see often.

Fox described her brother as a “mad scientist” type who liked to do experiments, but said he was a gentle guy who “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

“He’s like a mad scientist recluse,” Julia previously has said of her brother in the interview. “He builds 3D printers for fun.”

Law enforcement sources said that officers discovered ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing inside the residence.

They also discovered unidentified pills and a pill press, as well as ghost guns.

Police entered the Upper East Side home of Christopher and Thomas Fox around 6 a.m.

The investigators recovered ghost guns which are weapons without traceable serial numbers that are often sold piecemeal — as well as 3D-printed parts like lower receivers.

Police officers also allegedly recovered 3D printers and polymer material as well — plus unidentified pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials often used to make explosives.