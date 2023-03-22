Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on psychiatric hold after she was found walking naked on the street.

The “She’s the Man” actress was seen alone walking near downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 19.

She reportedly waved down a car and informed the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and she then called 911 herself.

Bynes was then taken to a nearby police station, law enforcement sources told TMZ, and a mental health team determined that she need to be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

A 5150 hold is a kind of involuntary hold, in which a person may be held for up to 72 hours. A hold can also be extended depending on the case.

Sources also told TMZ that Bynes did not appear hurt during the ordeal, and that she currently remains hospitalized.