Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday March 25, 2023 – Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola has died.

The 33-year-old actress had been battling Ovarian cancer.

She was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.

She later returned home and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free.

Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated.

Her colleagues took to various platforms to announce her passing today.