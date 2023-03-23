Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 22, 2023 – American singer and actor, Nick Lachey has been ordered to anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after clash with paparazzi in Los Angeles.

Lachey flew off the handle last year after spotting a woman who was filming his wife and himself after a night out a Mastro’s in Bev Hills. He was enraged and caught on camera reaching for the woman’s phone.

Recounting her experience, the woman, Jody Santos told Daily Mail;

“He’s had plenty of time to apologize, but instead he just figured I would go away. What he did was wrong. Attempting to bust his fist through my car window when all I was doing was taking photographs of him. He should have been thanking me for the free publicity. I mean, really. Talk about an oversized ego.”

The Los Angeles D.A. told TMZ that Lachey won’t be charged with assault and battery if he attends AA and anger management.