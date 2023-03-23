Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Actor Mawuli Gavor and his Indian-Australian woman Remya, are expecting their first child.
The Ghanaian actor/ model shared the good news on his Instagram page as he celebrates his birthday today March 22.
‘’A year older. The best is yet to come.”
