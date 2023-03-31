Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 31, 2023 – Jonathan Majors’ attorney has shared text messages from his alleged assault victim that may prove the actor’s innocence.

Priya Chaudhry told TMZ in a statement on Thursday March 30, that the woman at the center of the case sent the “Creed III” star several text messages after his arrest “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.”

In screenshots of the messages purportedly sent by the woman, she assures him that she would “make sure nothing happens about this” because “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

She added, “I love you.”

Hours later – after Majors, 33, didn’t respond – the woman followed up to tell him that she said “point blank” that the alleged strangulation “did not occur” and should be “removed immediately.”

She also said she was pushing for the district attorney not to file charges against Majors.

Chaudry also said Majors “completely denies assaulting the woman.”

The Marvel star was arrested last weekend in a Chelsea apartment after officers responded to a 911 call.

The woman, who told authorities she’d been assaulted, had minor injuries to her head and neck, so police brought her to the hospital for treatment and arrested Majors without incident.

Majors was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on six counts of third-degree assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and two counts of harassment.

Chaudry later said her client was “completely innocent” and called Majors the victim in the situation.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry’s statement continued, adding that Majors’ girlfriend was having an “emotional crisis” for which she was hospitalized.