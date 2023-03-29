Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Jonathan Majors’ assault and harassment charges are expected to be dropped following his recent arraignment.

Majors was arrested last Saturday in New York on domestic violence allegations after a dispute with a 30-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

The Marvel star was charged with misdemeanors, which include two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, and lesser charges of attempted third-degree assault. His team has denied the charges.

A judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection, according to the DA’s office.

The complaint does not name the female accuser but claims the defendant did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

She also claims the defendant “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

While speaking on the incident, the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, advised there are “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Priya added that they are presenting evidence to the DA, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode.”

Priya also expects the charges to be dropped.