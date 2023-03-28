Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Zimbabwean Actor Jerome Galiao who played Dr Nyasha Mugari in “scandals” has been arrested for beating his wife.

H-Metro reported that the 38-year-old actor was taken into custody on Monday, March 27, at Linden Police Station in Randburg.

His case is under reference number CAS 280/3/2023, and he is expected to make a court appearance today, March 28, on charges of domestic violence.

A source told the publication;

“Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence. He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today). You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her.”

When Jerome’s wife, Nerissa Mema, was contacted, she declined to comment, insisting that she needs some privacy.