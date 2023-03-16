Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Jacob Elordi has been granted a restraining order against a male fan with a criminal history who keeps showing up at his home with unwanted gifts.

The ‘Euphoria’ star alleged that 61-year-old Robert Dennis Furo has been professing love to him and also stalking him.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the actor said Furo twice dropped by his Hollywood home in February to leave gifts … pastries, a bouquet of roses, candies and a handwritten note even though they’ve never met before.

Jacob said the first incident happened on February 5 when he went out to walk his dog with a friend. He said he came home to find a bag of pastries hanging over a street-facing side gate.

After he trashed the food, Furo was in his yard few minutes later yelling his name, professing his love and saying he was happy to see Jacob’s “stupid ugly face.”

Jacob said he confronted the guy, telling him to beat it. When the guy finally left, Jacob said he ran outside to get his license plate and then called police.

A few weeks later, Jacob revealed he came home from running errands to find flowers, candy and a note in his backyard and he further disclosed that he had Furo on security footage entering his property 3 times in 30 minutes that day.

Jacob submitted a copy of the note in the filing, and it read “Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking.”

The actor who said he thinks Furo is monitoring his home or tracking his location because he only shows up when he leaves the house, added that he is now shooting a film and afraid to come back home.

He also alleged that he heard Furo has a rap sheet and is the same guy Nicolas Cage said barged into his house back in 2007, waking him up in the middle of the night while wearing nothing but one of his leather coats.

Furo has also been posting on social media about how he loves Jacob. The actor added that he is scared Furo’s behavior may escalate.

The judge signed off on a temporary restraining order and Furo has been ordered to stop trying to contact Jacob and stay at least 100 yards away from Jacob, his house, car, and job.