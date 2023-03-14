Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – British-Canadian actor, Forbes March, has been charged with grand larceny in connection with accusations he stole used cooking oil from a diner.

The 49-year-old actor was arrested on March 2 in Hudson County, New York in connection with the alleged theft of the oil, which police said was valued at more than $1,000, according to Deadline.

The Ulster Police Department said that the actor, who was born in England and raised in Canada, and a man named Oscar Guardado, 30, pilfered the oil from a storage container via siphoning from an organization called Buffalo Biodiesel, which picks up used cooking oil from restaurants in 12 states.

The container was being kept behind the restaurant Michael’s Diner, authorities said.

March most famously played the role of Nash Brennan on 208 episodes of One Life to Live from 2005–2008.

March – who has also worked on shows such as As the World Turns, Mutant X, and All My Children and Guardado were both released from custody after being arrested, police told the outlet.

Both men are slated to appear in the Town of Ulster Court to face expected charges of fourth degree grand larceny.

Theft of used oil, which can be used in the making of biofuels, has spiked in the Northeast of the U.S. amid rising fuel costs in recent years.

Buffalo Biodiesel president Sumit Majumdar said last November that numbers of oil thefts have been ‘ballooning’ in recent years, KTLA reported.

‘It’s wiping out a third of our business,’ Majumdar said. ‘To put that into numbers: $10 million to $15 million a year.’

March is the owner of a business named The New York Firewood Company, which delivers firewood for home and restaurants from his ‘small farm in the Catskills, 10 Minutes from the old Woodstock Site,’ according to the company’s site.

Said the company: ‘We currently deliver 4 days per week through all of Central and Northern NJ from Mahwah, South to the Staten Island line, and once every 2-3 weeks to Monmouth, Burlington, Ocean, and Camden Counties.

‘In New York, we deliver to Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Westchester, Bronx, Queens, Richmond, and Nassau counties.’