Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis, was seen in public for the first time after his family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Die Hard” actor aged 67 had a day out with two friends in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, March 2.

During the outing, the actor wore a grey beanie, blue sweatshirt and black pants, which he paired with a black watch.

His outing out comes two weeks after his family announced he had been diagnosed with the “cruel disease,” which can cause slowed movement, stiffness, balance problems and changes in behavior or language.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his wife, Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and five daughters said on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website on Feb. 16.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the family continued.

While Willis’ family said there are “no treatments” for the disease, they hoped “any media attention” can shed light on the illness “that needs more awareness and research.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement concluded.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”