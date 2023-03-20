Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – The Leader of the Majority in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, has defended President William Ruto over the tribal appointments.

This is after many Kenyans complained that the President was mostly appointing Kalenjins to key government institutions at the expense of other tribes, going by his recent appointments.

However, according to Cheruiyot, former President Uhuru Kenyatta is to blame for the tribal appointments being made by Ruto today.

He claimed that during the fallout between Ruto and Uhuru, the former Head of State ensured that members of Ruto’s community were ejected from state offices.

“The last administration fired our people like sacks of maize. The fact that we are not people who lament does not mean we were satisfied,” the Senator stated.

He called out the indifference towards the community, stating that as Kenyan citizens, who have contributed largely to Ruto’s ascent to power, they deserved government jobs.

Cheruiyot teased that the country owed a lot to the people from the Rift Valley region who put Kenya’s name on the international scene.

“In any case, for Kenya to be known internationally, it is because of the great athletes from this region. What is wrong with us landing jobs in the government,” he stated.

The firebrand senator also called out the Opposition for failing to raise an alarm when individuals from their communities are appointed to state jobs.

