Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – The mental health condition of CS Ababu Namwamba’s ex-wife Prisca Mwaro had deteriorated before she died.

According to a close family member, she was literally running mad after sinking into depression.

She regularly failed to report to work at KenGen where she worked as an administrator and spent most of her time alone in the house.

She had even detached herself from close friends and family members.

According to close friends, the mother of three had gone through a lot in the last three years.

“She might have given up the fight,” a friend revealed.

Trouble started after her marriage with Ababu crumbled.

Ababu subjected her to mental torture after taking custody of their kids.

Prisca was found dead in her Nairobi home, a day after celebrating her birthday.

It is alleged that she committed suicide.

