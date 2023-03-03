Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – A woman who won a car in a competition was back to square one after she crashed it while doing a test drive.

She was pictured being handed keys to a new Hyundai and shortly after, she went for a test drive.

She lost control of the car and crashed into a barricade.

She barely got to enjoy her new car after the front part was badly damaged, following the crash.

The video sparked reactions after it was shared on Twitter.

Twitter users noted that she has very bad driving skills, with some wondering whether she went to a driving school.

“I have zero evidence, but the driver of that vehicle got their license issued sitting in their living room,” a Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video.

