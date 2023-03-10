Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has exposed a violent robber unleashing terror on Dandora residents.

He was arrested on February 17 after violently robbing someone of his phone.

His mother and grandfather intervened and secured his freedom after his arrest.

He was warned to shun crime but on March 9, 2023, he was caught again trying to rob members of the public with a toy gun.

It is just a matter of time before he is sent to his maker.

Check out Hessy’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.