Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 02 March 2023 – There was drama outside Oshwal Academy in Parklands after students fought dirty while going home on Wednesday evening.

In a dramatic video shared on Twitter by Cyprian Nyakundi, the students are seen exchanging kicks and blows and wrestling each other to the ground.

It took the intervention of the school’s security guards to calm the situation.

It is not clear why the students were fighting.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.