Friday, 24 March 2023 – Vocal Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa was filmed kissing another man during a past political event.

In the video taken during campaigns, Ichungwa was captured on camera kissing the man on the cheeks.

The video surfaced after Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo questioned whether the National Assembly Majority leader is gay.

Speaking on the floor of the house, the ODM legislator wondered why her Kikuyu counterpart is too preoccupied with Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Mr. Speaker I want to say that my good friend Hon. Kimani Ichungwa must also tell us whether he is LGBTQ community because of his preoccupation with Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. That one is a man Buana…Don’t be preoccupied with Hon Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said

Watch the video.

