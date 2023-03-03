Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 03 March 2023 – Social media has erupted after a video of an unidentified pastor whipping his congregants like babies went viral.

The brainwashed church members sat on the floor as the rogue pastor went around the church whipping them.

He claimed that the whip is anointed.

The congregants believed that they will receive instant miracles after being whipped by the pastor.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.